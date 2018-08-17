CPEC projects progressing smoothly: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, said on Thursday that CPEC had across the board political and institutional support in Pakistan and CPEC projects were progressing smoothly.

He also observed that Pakistan hopes that work on New Gwadar International Airport and other social welfare projects will also accelerate with Chinese assistance. During the meeting in Beijing, Sanjrani and his team and the Chinese leadership agreed that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has added an economic dimension to the already excellent bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries.

The Senate chairman said that Pakistan and China are “iron friends”, who have stood the test of time and huge changes and challenges in the region and international arena.

Sanjrani, who is visiting China on the invitation of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Chairman, Wang Yang, and leading a multiparty and multi-regional delegation of senators and businessmen assured the Chinese Foreign Minister of continuity of policy and commitment to CPEC and other bilateral cooperation in the wake of change of political leadership in the country.

The chairman asked for concerted efforts for the uplift of Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan on which success of CPEC was dependent. He also urged to undertake socio economic development projects in Gwadar. The Senators, belonging to different political parties, conveyed the best wishes of their leadership for the leaders of government and people of China.

The Senate chairman assured China of Pakistan’s continued diplomatic support to the legitimate concerns of China and urged China to play enhanced role in alleviating the sufferings and human right violations of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Held areas.

The Chinese state councilor and foreign minister said that Pakistan’s security integrity sovereignty and successful pursuit of socio-economic development of its people remains China’s unequivocal resolve.

The Chinese state councilor and foreign minister expressed confidence that all weather strategic partnership between two countries would continue to grow regardless of changes in the regional and international situation. “China sees Pakistan as a reliable and close friend, and the relationship with Pakistan will continue to be priority for China,” he said. Complementing Pakistan on the political transition underway, the State councilor said that China look forward to working closely with the Pakistan’s new government to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Wang Yi stressed the importance of exchanges between the legislative branches of Pakistan and China. As representatives of the peoples of both countries, such interaction between legislators was essential for fostering close people to people ties, which were the foundation of any inter-state relationship.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani delegation headed by Senate chairman with the Chairman of China Power Construction Company Limited. The Senate chairman appreciated the work of the company in Port Qasim power project and expressed hope for more such projects from the company in the power sector of Pakistan. The China Power Construction Company Chairman assured the company’s expertise to provide better solutions in power sector infrastructure development.

He said that the China Power is helping meet the energy needs of Pakistan, and the company is a source of confidence and trust between the two brotherly countries.

Members of the delegation include: Senators Mrs Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Akram, Dilawar Khan, Kauda Babar, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Behramand Tangi and Senate Secretary Amjed Pervez Malik.