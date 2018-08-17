PHC provides interim relief to 3 AMC employees

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday once again provided interim relief to three employees including former dean Ayub Medical College who were served with fresh notices by the Acting Board of Governors (BoG).

The fresh show-cause notices were served on August 13 on some senior doctors for the third time in less than two weeks, repeating the same charges.

The PHC had suspended the show-cause notice on August 3, which was issued on the 1st of the month.

The show-cause notices were issued again on August 8 in which relief

was again provided by PHC on August 10 with the next date fixed for hearing by a double bench on September 11.

However, the BoG again issued show-cause notices to five people including former dean AMC and former medical director on August 13 keeping in view that courts might proceed on summer vacations.

The single bench of Justice Arshad Ali once again granted interim relief to former dean of Ayub Medical College Dr Azizun Nisa in petition no 879 filed by Sajjad Abbassi advocate.

In other petition no 890 , filed by Zareed Qureshi advocate on behalf of hospital employees, Engineer Ameen Gandapur and Israr Jehangiri, the high court provided them interim relief.