Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Islamabad

IA
Ibne Ahmad
August 17, 2018

Pindiites crowd cattle markets, shopping centres

Sacrificial animals have started appearing in different makeshift cattle markets in the streets of Rawalpindi, including the Fazal Town Phase-I. The full-fledged operation of the markets has started and the open spaces in various localities are now full of sacrificial animals.

People have begun to visit the permanent and makeshift cattle markets just before Eidul Azha, but buying has yet to pick up because of high prices, the traders say. Buyers wait for cattle prices to come down. Cattle traders have set up markets, several of them makeshift, in the city. The buyers hope that prices will come down as local people have already begun to sell their domestic animals.

Traders at the cattle markets are demanding prices which are about 30 per cent higher than what was in the past year, the buyers say. Toll collection on the highways and the high transport costs have forced the traders to ask for higher prices, the sources say.

The buyers expect that the price might come down in a day or two and they would wait till then. “I have been visiting the markets since many days. I hope to buy a medium-sized cow today or tomorrow,” says a buyer. “In the past two days, I have sold only eight cattle as most buyers are just visiting,” says another trader at the cattle market.

On the other hand, Eid shopping has reached its peak in the city as all the shopping centres are witnessing huge crowd. Customers are mainly crowding shops of ready-made garments, shoes, and cosmetics in the markets. Traders say these things are in high demand.

Apart from imported items, local items are attracting buyers, they add. Some buyers allege that shop owners have increased the price of every item, particularly clothes and shoes. However, salesmen at different shops say they are satisfied with their sale position. People are rushing to shops in large number. Latest designs of male and female dresses have been displayed.

Huge crowd is noticed at Murree Road, Liaquat Road, Saddar, Commercial Market, Satellite Town, Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Lalkurti etc. Although Eid shopping has gained momentum, but the markets cannot attract the low income group people as the prices of almost all the items are abnormally high.

The poor turn to makeshift shops set up on footpaths or on the hood of cars. City appears to be bursting with life and colours as families come together to enjoy and shop excessively for Eid. Artificial jeweler and fashion accessory shops are filled with buyers mostly with women and kids. Colourful bangles, handbags and other accessories are in abundance to match their Eid garments.

Comments

Latest News

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Photos & Videos

