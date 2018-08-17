Fri August 17, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Three rape woman during robbery in Gujjarpura

LAHORE: Three robbers barged into a house, looted valuables and assaulted a 32-year-old woman in front of her father in the Gujjarpura police limits in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police have registered a case against tyhe accused and started investigations. A police official said the robbers had barged into the house of Ishaq in Gujjarpura. They held the family hostage at gunpoint and raped the woman. They fled the scene after looting valuables worth lakhs of rupees. Police after being informed reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. They also recorded the statements of inmates. DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar visited the crime scene, met with the victim family and assured them of justice without delay. SP Civil Lines Afzal, SDPO and SHO were also present. The DIG said that joint raiding teams of operations and investigation wings had been constituted to arrest the culprits. Gujjarpura police have also taken into custody a suspect.

Transferred: IG Kaleem Imam has issued orders of transfer and posting of four officers on Thursday. SSP Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta has been posted as SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur while the incumbent Ms Huma Naseeb has been posted as SP Punjab Highway Patrol DG Khan. Deputy Director Monitoring Elite Police Force Punjab Mahmood ul Hassan Gilani has been posted as Battalion Commander PC-5. SP Investigation Hafizabad Ms Sadad Fatima has been posted as Deputy Director Administration Elite Police Force Punjab.

Arrested: Dolphin Squad claimed to have arrested a criminal involved in snatching cash from citizens at ATM machines. The accused person has been identified as Shamoon. SP Mujahid has recommended commendatory certificates for the police team.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested two dacoits, recovered 325 drums of Iranian oil, arrested a person for harbouring a proclaimed offender, arrested 14 gamblers and recovered cash Rs62,150, registered 565 cases against violators of traffic rules, apprehended a thief and recovered stolen bike. Punjab Highway Patrol on receiving information conducted a picket and arrested two dacoits Babar Hussain, Shan and recovered from them two bikes, two mobile phones, cash Rs62,500. PHP team also recovered 325 drums of illegal Iranian oil after arresting Arif. Moreover, Patrolling Police arrested a person for harbouring a proclaimed offender and arrested a thief Aun Abbas and recovered a stolen bike from his possession.

