Demo against police for not arresting boy’s murder accused

NANKANA SAHIB: Relatives of a 13-year-old boy, who was murdered after sodomy, staged a demonstration against the police for not arresting the accused persons here on Thursday.

They took out a rally from the Dholar Chowk up to Tehsil Morre. They were chanting slogans against the police. The protesters also blocked the road by burning tyres. The protesters said that Zawar, a resident of Laitan village, was playing in a street when five accused, including Shoaib, abducted him about 16 days ago. Later, the accused killed the boy after sodomising him and threw his body in a well.

The protesters said that the police had so far arrested one accused. They alleged that the police were siding with the arrested accused. The protesters have appealed to the CJP and the IG to provide them justice. The protesters dispersed when DPO Ismail Rehman Kharrak assured them of soon arresting the remaining accused.