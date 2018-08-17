Fri August 17, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Inaugural SGA Ladies Golf Championship tees off today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading female golfers will feature in the inaugural edition of Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which tees off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from today (Friday).

Providing details of the three-day championship, Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, said at a press conference here on Thursday that leading lady golfers from all over the country have flown into Karachi to feature in the championship to be played over 54 holes.

“The fact that so many golfers have come to play this championship shows the growing popularity of the sport among our ladies,” said Asad.Humera Khalid, member of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Executive Committee, said that over 50 golfers will participate in the various categories of the championship.

“A total of 35 golfers are coming from up country to play in the championship,” said Humera, DACGC’s Lady Captain, who is also a leading golfer of the country herself.Humera said that competitions will be held in gold, silver and bronze categories. She said that the participants in the gold category will compete for the title over 54 holes while the silver and bronze categories will be played over 36 holes.

She thanked the PGF, SGA and the various sponsors for supporting the championship.“I must say that President PGF Lt. General Hilal Hussain has been really supportive of ladies golf. He is keen to promote it. The SGA and its president Asad I.A Khan have also really backed the ladies.

“I must also thank the various sponsors especially United Marine Agencies (UMA) and Bank Al-Habib for sponsoring the championship,” she said.Also speaking on the occasion, Col Zahid Iqbal, Secretary SGA, said that golf is a growing sport, which is now also getting popular among the ladies in Pakistan.“We at the SGA have taken steps to encourage the ladies. Because of SGA’s efforts, lady golfers can go and play at any golf course in Karachi free of cost,” he said.

