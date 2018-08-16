Rs5.059 billion uplift scheme approved

The Punjab government Wednesday approved a development scheme of urban development sector at an estimated cost of Rs5.059 billion.

The scheme was approved in a special meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over by P&D Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development scheme was augmentation of water supply to Rawalpindi City based on Chahan Dam particularly new areas included in Wasa’s jurisdiction, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs5.059 billion.

membership: The Old Ravians Union (ORU) has announced to close its new memberships for three months. According to a press release, Old Ravians Union Honorary Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said that the union would not entertain any new membership request from 01 September to 01 December in the wake the union’s upcoming elections. Prof Khalid Butt also said that the elections’ schedule would be announced next month after the formation of an election committee.