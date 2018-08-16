Power crisis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The people of Pakistan have given the PTI a chance to fulfill its promises and resolve the country’s energy crisis. The new government should remember its promises that it made to the people during its election campaigns and should take solid steps to solve the issue.
The power shortfall is currently more than 4000 MW. The opposition should also play its responsible role in parliament and encourage the new government to solve this issue.
Abdullah
Peshawar
