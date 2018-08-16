Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan’s debt, liabilities touch Rs29.861 trillion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities have pushed up sharply and touched at Rs29.861 trillion or 86.8 percent of GDP till June 30, 2018 indicating that each individual living in the country owed Rs144256 on account of increasing debt burden, official data available with The News disclosed.

The external debt and liabilities (EDL) peaked to $95.097 billion on June 30, 2018, posing a serious threat for the country on repayment of its foreign obligations. The external debt servicing consumed $7.479 billion in last fiscal year 2017-18 including principle amount of $5.186 billion and interest payment of $2.293 billion. The EDL in percentage of GDP stands at 33.6 percent.

The rising debt and liabilities will be resulting into shrinking fiscal space for the government to meet requirements for all other important sectors as the debt servicing will now further eat up more resources collected on account of tax revenues in months and years ahead.

“The problem is too big which cannot be fixed without undertaking major adjustments. This monster cannot be resolved by getting loans as the government will have to reduce the yawning current account deficit by $7 to $8 billion to show its seriousness but the incoming government has not so far come up with solutions. They seem just relying on getting loans from friendly countries which will not solve our problems,” former minister for finance Dr Hafiz A Pasha told The News when contacted him on Wednesday.

He said the country’s current account deficit stood at $18 billion in last fiscal year and with the status quo approach it might surge to $21 billion.

“We have no other options but to take bold steps to slash down the current account deficit by $7 to $8 billion by increasing cash margins on imports, slapping increased tariff and taking steps to boost exports,” he added. He said that there was need to decrease energy prices for export industries but so far no steps were taken by the government even after winning elections in July 26 polls.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released data showed that the total debt and liabilities went up to Rs29.861 trillion on June 30, 2018 against Rs25.109 trillion till June 2017, indicating that the total debt increased by Rs4.752 trillion just alone in last financial year 2017-18.

Interestingly, the total debt and liabilities stood at Rs29.861 trillion till June 2018 but the total debt of the government in accordance with definition of Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act (FRDLA) amended in June 2017 it stood at Rs23.050 trillion so there was difference of Rs6 trillion between the two definitions of debt.

Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities stood at $95.097 billion on June 2018 against $83.431 billion, witnessing a surge in EDL by $12 billion just in one fiscal year 2017-18. Of total debt and liabilities of Rs29,861 billion, the government domestic debt stood at Rs16415 billion, government’s external debt in rupee term Rs7795 billion, debt from IMF Rs740.8 billion, external liabilities Rs622.3 billion, private sector external liabilities Rs1600 billion, PSEs external debt Rs325 billion, PSEs domestic debt Rs1068 billion, commodity operation Rs819 billion and intercompany external debt Rs473 billion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat