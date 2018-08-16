MQM-London activist, street criminals held

The police claim to have arrested two criminals and a Muttahida Quami Movement-London activist on Wednesday during search operations in different parts of the city.

SHO Nasrullah Khan of Surjani Town Police Station said that based on information, a raid was conducted in Kaneez Fatima Society from where two suspects, identified as Sajid and Waqas, were arrested. The police also seized two pistols and four stolen motorcycles from their possession after searching their hideout.

Upon investigation, it was found that the suspects were members of a motorcycle-lifting gang, while the recovered motorcycles were the stolen property of Azizabad, Gabol Town, Federal B Industrial Area and Jauharabad police stations. Investigations also revealed that they lifted motorcycles from different areas of west zone and sold their parts. Further investigations are under way.

MQM-L extortionist held

The District Central police arrested an extortionist, Syed Amir Ali, associated with MQM-London.

Officer Sir Syed said in a statement that a complaint was received a few days ago from Imran Ibrahim, owner of a private school situated in Sector-11C-1, North Karachi, claiming that Ali took extortion money from Ibrahim four times and was demanding another payment. The police registered an FIR and started an investigation, officer added.

During the course of the investigation, Ibrahim received a call from Ali on August 14, instructing him to meet at different places for the collection of extortion money. With the help of the police, it was decided that they should meet in Sector-7B, North Karachi.

Police teams reached the site in civilian clothes and as soon as the suspect appeared, they arrested him and seized a pistol from his possession. Moreover, they also recovered extortion money up to Rs20,000. It was found that the accused was associated with the MQM-L and was part of a gang consisting of 15 to 20 members. He was previously arrested and was presently out on bail but continued to threaten various people for extortion money.