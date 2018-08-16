Amreli Steels’ dazzling Independence Day spectacle lights up the Karachi sky

KARACHI: The dazzling spectacle of Amreli Steels’ fireworks and hologramshow painted Karachi’s sky with patriotic pride as crowds turned up to watch the festivities at the Amreli Steels Roundabout, adjacent to Dolmen City Mall.

While there were many festive events taking place this Independence Day, Amreli Steels Ltds.’ celebration stood out because it paid homage to the founder of the nation in a unique and unprecedented way.Hologram technology was used to create a virtual mannequin of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the roundabout. The virtual mannequin delivered the Quaid’s 14 August, 1947 speech which he made at the inauguration of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly. Thanks to technology, attendees were treated to a strikingly lifelike image of the Founder of the Nation delivering the speech, recreating a critical moment in the country’s history. Onlookers were then treated to a dazzling display of fireworks and a lineup of popular national songs to rev up the national spirit.***