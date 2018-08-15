Journalist Majid Khan’s services remembered

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former international athlete Muhammad Talib has advised PTI leadership to focus on sports activities at educational institutions in order to save the country’s sports and the careers of sportspeople.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of an athletic event organised in memory of Majid Khan, who spent 50 years in sports journalism, he said it was imperative to pay attention to sports at school, college and university levels.

Talib, the most experienced athletics coach of the country,organised 100 metres and three-km road races on Tuesday to celebrate the Independence Day. Those securing the first three positions got cash awards.

He said that there was no need to release funds for developing sports grounds and stadiums. “The funds are already given to education officialdom but they are not used properly. When educational institutions’ sports come under the education ministry, they will use the funds for organising sports events on regular basis and that will give opportunities to youngsters,” he added.

Talib said that there was no need to do experiments with the national sports. He said PTI leadership was expected to give attention to sports matters. He praised the services of late Majid Khan, saying that he was always present on the ground himself and reported whatever he saw himself.

He remained neutral and always did objective reporting, Talib added. His services would always be remembered. “AFS organised an athletics event in the name of Majid because we want the current generation to know the people who devoted their lives to promotion of sports,” he added.

Talib said PTI leader Imran Khan himself knew everything about the condition of Pakistani sports. He well knows how deprived the players are of proper opportunities. “The solution is that all educational sports come under the education ministry, as it was in early 1970s,” he said.

Former sports editor of APP Anisuddin Khan said on the occasion that he had a long association with the late journalist during their professional career and often they work together during various sports events in the city. He said that Majid was an honest man and his reporting was always neutral. He dedicated his life to his profession, Anis said.

He appreciated the effort of Talib to organise an event in the memory of Majid. “This gives us hope that our society is still alive and knows the importance of those personalities who served the nation,” he added. Majid worked for an English daily, highlighting the sports activities extensively, and promoted the careers of various young players.