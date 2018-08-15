Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s

The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Journalist Majid Khan’s services remembered

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former international athlete Muhammad Talib has advised PTI leadership to focus on sports activities at educational institutions in order to save the country’s sports and the careers of sportspeople.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of an athletic event organised in memory of Majid Khan, who spent 50 years in sports journalism, he said it was imperative to pay attention to sports at school, college and university levels.

Talib, the most experienced athletics coach of the country,organised 100 metres and three-km road races on Tuesday to celebrate the Independence Day. Those securing the first three positions got cash awards.

He said that there was no need to release funds for developing sports grounds and stadiums. “The funds are already given to education officialdom but they are not used properly. When educational institutions’ sports come under the education ministry, they will use the funds for organising sports events on regular basis and that will give opportunities to youngsters,” he added.

Talib said that there was no need to do experiments with the national sports. He said PTI leadership was expected to give attention to sports matters. He praised the services of late Majid Khan, saying that he was always present on the ground himself and reported whatever he saw himself.

He remained neutral and always did objective reporting, Talib added. His services would always be remembered. “AFS organised an athletics event in the name of Majid because we want the current generation to know the people who devoted their lives to promotion of sports,” he added.

Talib said PTI leader Imran Khan himself knew everything about the condition of Pakistani sports. He well knows how deprived the players are of proper opportunities. “The solution is that all educational sports come under the education ministry, as it was in early 1970s,” he said.

Former sports editor of APP Anisuddin Khan said on the occasion that he had a long association with the late journalist during their professional career and often they work together during various sports events in the city. He said that Majid was an honest man and his reporting was always neutral. He dedicated his life to his profession, Anis said.

He appreciated the effort of Talib to organise an event in the memory of Majid. “This gives us hope that our society is still alive and knows the importance of those personalities who served the nation,” he added. Majid worked for an English daily, highlighting the sports activities extensively, and promoted the careers of various young players.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat