Lok Virsa to mark I-Day ‘culturally’

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa, has planned several cultural activities to mark Independence Day today.

It will hold an exhibition, artisans-at-work, at Heritage Museum featuring master artisans in different craft fields representing all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, while folk artists and musicians will perform throughout the day on the premises by singing popular national and folk songs.

The traditional drummers will perform at Heritage Museum and an exhibition will showcase art pieces made by children. An exhibition of photographs in collaboration with the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications is already under way.