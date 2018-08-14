Waste disposal reviewed

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) held Environmental Control Committee meeting at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore under the Chairmanship of Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar.

The meeting was aimed to review the preparations and arrangements for proper disposal and handling of sacrificial animal waste in surroundings of the airport on Eidul Azha. Senior officials of civil aviation authority, Pakistan army, ASF, representatives of airlines operator committee and Lahore & Walton Cantonment Board attended the meeting. The participants shared the details of respective waste management plans and briefed the meeting that extraordinary arrangements were in hand to ensure cleanliness of the areas round the clock. The airport manager emphasised the sensitivity of cleanliness around the airport premises and also highlighted that public awareness campaign was being launched. The message shall also be shared through Friday sermons in the mosques, the meeting concluded.