App for online safety

LAHORE: An NGO will be releasing its app, “Hamara Internet”, on the occasion of nation’s Independence Day (today). The app will be available for downloading on the Google App store at 12am.

The objective of the app is to provide access to information to all Pakistanis regarding the reporting mechanisms in place in case of cyber harassment. The app provides tips for online safety to its users and also provides a directory for relevant personnel and contact information of law enforcement agencies and organisations such as the FIA, PTA, PCSW and any other relevant resources available for the public. The purpose of the app is to create awareness regarding cyber harassment and through the app educate individuals regarding the law and the precautionary measures they can opt for in case they encounter cyber harassment.