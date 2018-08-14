Over 1,000 saplings planted at KU for Independence Day

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi (KU) on Monday planted more than 1,000 saplings in honour of the 71st Independence Day.

Prof Attaur Rahman, former federal minister of science and technology and former chairman of the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, planted a sapling in the garden of Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research to inaugurate the tree plantation drive. Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, the ICCBS director, was also present on the occasion.

Dr Choudhary celebrated by cutting an Independence Day cake at the Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Center. Senior professors, including Dr Viqar Uddin Ahmad, Dr Shaiq Ali, Dr Khalid M Khan and Dr Abid Ali among others, were also in attendance.

A large numbers of students dressed in green shirts and ICCBS faculty members played a major role in the campaign by planting new saplings in the land allotted for the activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Attaur Rahman urged the students to understand the significance of these plantations and focus on building Pakistan as a green country. Quoting an Allama Iqbal verse, he said that students have a great duty and responsibility on their shoulders to come forward as leaders to build the nation. We should be proud of being part of such a glorious nation, he added.

ICCBS Director Dr Choudhary said everyone at the centre is required to take part in the plantation drive to improve the country’s environment. He said that we should feel proud to be Pakistanis as thousands laid down their lives to make Pakistan a possibility. “We should never forget the sacrifices of our national heroes.”