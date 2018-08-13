A cotton problem

Due to acute shortage of irrigation water in Sindh, many farmers have not been able to sow cotton crop this year. Those who did, incurred huge expenses as they watered the crop through tubewells, which is very costly for farmers. Moreover, some poor farmers purchased fertilisers, seeds and pesticides from landlords who offered them the products at a higher price as compared to their market price. Farmers believe that their cotton production will not be able to cover up their crop-growing expenditures due to the use of inferior quality seeds and shortage of irrigation water.

Agriculture sector is the only sector that makes a large contribution to GDP, and it is the main source of foreign earnings. Therefore, the government of Sindh must provide incentives to farmers to encourage them to grow more crops. The farmers need to be provided with fertilisers, pesticides and seeds on subsidised rates.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad