Addicted to the phone

I remember reading a research paper that stated that human beings spend about 18 hours a day on their smartphones today. While we may debate the number of hours, there is no denying the fact that an average human being is addicted to his/her mobile phone. This level of addiction can make one’s life miserable.

American psychologist Jean Twenge has written about the damage that smartphones have wrought on human society. She says that smartphones have probably led to an increase in mental health problems in teenagers. She further maintains that we are so consumed by our phones that we hardly realise the amount of time that passes by. This is a clear indication of addiction. If a fully grown human being can’t fight the compulsion to use their mobile phones, how do we expect teenagers to?

Shah Khalid

Nowshera