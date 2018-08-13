Brathwaite shines for St Kitts in CPL

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago: Carlos Brathwaite dazzled with both bat and ball as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots brushed aside Trinbago Knight Riders in their Carribean Premier League 2018 clash on Saturday.

Brathwaite first slammed a fantastic 15-ball 41 –- laced with five sixes and a four -– to power his side to 203-7 before returning 2-19 to tie down the Knight Riders to 161.

The 42-run victory was St Kitts’ first in this edition of the tournament.But for all of Brathwaite’s brilliance, it was Devon Thomas who won the Man of the Match award. Thomas’s 34-ball 58 set up the perfect platform for Brathwaite to explode, and more importantly, helped St Kitts recover from 3-2 after seamer Ali Khan had sent back Evin Lewis (0) and Tom Cooper (1).

“It feels very good, it was perhaps my day,” Thomas said.“I backed myself to play the shots, it was tough going, but a good win – the first of the season for us.”

Chris Gayle, the St Kitts captain, was pleased with the victory, particularly since it had come away from home, and hoped for at least one more before a series of home games.

“We needed this win. There are two more games on the road – one more win before going home will be pleasing for us,” said Gayle.

“We had a shaky start, but Devon Thomas played a fine hand, took the pressure off me.”Dwayne Bravo, the Trinbago captain, was understandably upset and shouldered the blame for his side’s poor bowling performance, having himself conceded 52 from just three overs in the face of Brathwaite’s onslaught.

With just one win from three games, his side hasn’t had a great start to the campaign.“We are disappointed, but I need to take the responsibility for the poor bowling,” said Bravo. “We are a good team, we can do much better.”

The only bright spot for the Knight Riders, as far as their bowling was concerned, was in Ali Khan’s performance, the quick from USA taking three wickets.

“We started well, Ali Khan was impressive, but at the later stages, I should have done better,” said Bravo. “Need to bounce back in future games, no need to panic.”