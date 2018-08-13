Construction of multi-storeyed plaza irks Peshawar University Town dwellers

PESHAWAR: The construction of a multi-storey residential plaza has created unrest among the residents of University Town. "The multi-storey residential plaza is being constructed in front of my house. We feel uncomfortable in our houses and the women are confined to rooms as they cannot come out," said a resident of University Town Rasheedullah Khan Kundi.

His family is living in a house allotted to him in the Postal Colony of Pakistan Post. He said the windows of the flats faced their houses. "It would be a permanent headache for the people living in the houses around the multi-storey building. They would be worried all the time that they are being watched by someone," Rasheedullah Kundi added.

The resident said the construction of the building would violate their privacy. "In Pakhtun society women observe a strict purdah. It is not possible for our women to come out to the courtyard as they feel uncomfortable and insecure inside their own houses," he pointed out.

Another citizen, Zahid Ali, said that he and other residents had time and again conveyed their reservations and concerns to the University Town administration and the developers of the plaza, but to no avail.