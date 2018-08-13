Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC relaxes degree attestation rules

Islamabad: The regulator for higher education in the country, HEC, has relaxed rules for attestation of degrees.

A notification issued by HEC director general (accreditation and attestation) Tahir Abbas Zaidi said the competent authority had decided that every degree would be attested solely on its merits i.e. whether it had been issued by a recognised educational institution or the educational institution had the legal authority to issue that degree.

"Applicants for degree attestation will no longer be required to submit information about previous or subsequent academic qualifications," it said. The notification further said all degrees from the HEC-recognised educational institutions in subjects where they were authorised to offer the relevant programmes will be verified, attested and equated."

It however said the degrees from unrecognised educational institutions or from unrecognised and unauthorised campuses or colleges and/or in unauthorised subjects wouldn't be verified, attested or equated.

The notification said all other codal formalities were to be adhered to as per the prevailing SOPs (standard operating procedures) for processing the attestation or equivalence cases.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan