‘Green Pakistan’ drive starts in Capital

Islamabad : Chief Commissioner Islamabad Judat Ayaz on Saturday planted a sapling to inaugurate ‘Green Pakistan’ plantation drive in the capital.

The plantation campaign is initiative of The Centaurus Mall, at different locations of the city under a phased programme where 20,000 trees are being planted at different locations of Islamabad in collaboration with CDA and Islamabad administration. The plantation campaign is also part of Independence Day celebrations.

In phase-I, the cultivation was done at the Hill View Park besides, The Centaurus Mall and Faisal Mosque which is a landmark of the capital city. The plantation will also be carried out at the International Islamic University and Police Headquarters.

“We as a nation and responsible citizens need to understand the importance of plantation and must focus upon making our country green. Besides, community awareness and inculcation of civic sense is the need of time,” Punjab Minister for Food, Agriculture and Planning and Development in his message said.

He said that Pakistan loses an average of approximately 43,000 hectares of forests equivalent to half the size of Islamabad every year and with only 2% forest cover remaining, the country’s deforestation rate continues to be the highest in Asia and hence warrants immediate attention.

He further added that Pakistan is among the top ten countries most affected by the climate change and one of the simplest actions, corporates and individuals can take is to help increase the forest cover of our country, one tree at a time and this drive is a starting stone and step towards this.

The Chief Commissioner praised the efforts of The Centaurus and thanked Minister for food, agriculture and Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on his personal interest in promoting the tree plantation and making the capital green. He further added that if such drive is followed by others, it will make a great difference in increasing forest and green area of the country.

Commodore (r) Irfanul Haq said that in collaboration with the CDA and relevant communities, The Centaurus Mall will ensure playing its role in the field and ensure that indigenous species are not only planted but also properly maintained by the concerned agencies in order to have a measurable impact.