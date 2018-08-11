Nine independent MNAs, 23 MPAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Nine independent Members of National Assembly have deposited affidavits for joining Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), while four have maintained their status as independents in the parliament.

Those joining the PTI include: Saleh Muhammad from NA-13, Sanaullah Mastikhel from NA-97, Muhammad Asim Nazir from NA-101, Syed Fakhar Imam from NA-150, Abdul Ghaffar from NA-166, Shabbir Ali from NA-181, Makhdoom Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari from NA-185 and Amjad Farooq from NA-205.

Some 26 Independents in the Punjab Assembly have also submitted their affidavits regarding joining political parties. out of which 23 have joined the PTI, while one each joined PML-N and Rai Haq Party, whereas three of them would sit as independents in the provincial assembly.