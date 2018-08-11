Sat August 11, 2018
PTI starts filling political posts

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2018

I-Day sports competitions under way across province

LAHORE: Independence Day (I-Day) sports competitions are being staged across the province with full fervor under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). A large number of young talented players is taking part in these competitions to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium will also host a grand ceremony on August 14 to mark the great occasion. LDA will organize the ceremony with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab. Prominent personalities of different walks of life will participate in the Independence Day ceremony. Several singers and artists will also sing national songs on this occasion. Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, DG LDA Amna Imran and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq also visited National Hockey Stadium on Friday to review the arrangements of the grand programme.

Talking on this occasion, Aamir Jan said that living nations always celebrate their independence day in a befitting manner. “Independence is a great blessing of Almighty Allah and we must acknowledge its value. The creation of Pakistan is the result of supreme sacrifices and a historic struggle by millions of Muslims,” he added. Aamir Jan further said that this great day demands from us to make collective efforts for achieving the true objectives of creation of Pakistan. “We must utilize all our energies to achieve progress, prosperity and solidarity of our beloved country,” he stressed.

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

