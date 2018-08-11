I-Day sports competitions under way across province

LAHORE: Independence Day (I-Day) sports competitions are being staged across the province with full fervor under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). A large number of young talented players is taking part in these competitions to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium will also host a grand ceremony on August 14 to mark the great occasion. LDA will organize the ceremony with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab. Prominent personalities of different walks of life will participate in the Independence Day ceremony. Several singers and artists will also sing national songs on this occasion. Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, DG LDA Amna Imran and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq also visited National Hockey Stadium on Friday to review the arrangements of the grand programme.

Talking on this occasion, Aamir Jan said that living nations always celebrate their independence day in a befitting manner. “Independence is a great blessing of Almighty Allah and we must acknowledge its value. The creation of Pakistan is the result of supreme sacrifices and a historic struggle by millions of Muslims,” he added. Aamir Jan further said that this great day demands from us to make collective efforts for achieving the true objectives of creation of Pakistan. “We must utilize all our energies to achieve progress, prosperity and solidarity of our beloved country,” he stressed.