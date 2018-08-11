Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Karachi

M. Waqar Bhatti
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JPMC emergency dept temporarily evacuated after smoke fills ward

The emergency department of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) was temporarily evacuated on Friday morning after heavy smoke from short-circuiting electric cables filled the ward, officials said.

Staff and patients noticed and complained about the smell of smoke around 7:45am inside the air-conditioned halls and rooms of the emergency department, but no one could figure out where the smell was coming from, said Dr Seemin Jamali, the Executive Director of JPMC.

Soon, smoke filled the entire department and the hospital administration immediately evacuated patients and staff, she said, adding that the fire brigade was called in.

Teams of police, Rangers, and other rescue services also reached the hospital and started evacuating patients, while the KE and fire brigade officials began to work on putting the fire out and restoring the electric cables so that the ward’s operations could resume.

“The process went smoothly and all the patients and staff remained safe,” Dr Jamali said. Most patients were shifted to the surgical department temporarily, while some serious patients were shifted to the Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Those who required first aid were discharged after treatment.

Dr Jamali said that the emergency facility was reopened within a few hours. According to her, there was no damage reported to any surgical equipment, including X-ray, ultrasound and other machines, while medicines and equipment at the two surgical theatres also remained safe during the fire.

An official of the city fire brigade said they received the first information of fire at JPMC at around 7:50 am and dispatched two fire tenders immediately, while alerting all of the city’s fire stations.

“We also alerted the other hospitals in case patients could be shifted there from JPMC, while fire departments of other departments including KPT were also alerted,” he said. “It appeared to be a minor incident involving electrical cables at the emergency department.”

The department was reopened within two hours and its patients were brought back after the fire brigade and KE officials declared it safe. Initial investigation revealed that a short circuit might have caused a fire in the wires which led to smoke filling the department, said Dr Jamali. She added she had formed an inquiry committee to ascertain the cause and present its recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future. “We have also asked the National Engineering Services Pakistan, which constructed the building to inspect the facility and see if any improvement is required to make it more secure for patients and the staff,” she said. “We have also informed the health department so that they could provide their input to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan