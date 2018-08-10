CDA launches operation today to get Parliament Lodges vacated

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalised arrangements to launch an operation with support of the Islamabad administration and police for forced vacation of around 80 suites at Parliament Lodges from ex-parliamentarians.

The CDA's enforcement wing will start operation at 9:am on today (Friday) with support of two reserves of Islamabad Police to be equipped with anti-riot kits to meet any reaction from occupants or their supporters. The concerned official of CDA on Wednesday had issued 24-hour notices to 119 ex-MNAs who could not be re-elected, to hand over possession of suites to Director Parliament Lodges and Hostels. But so far, around 80 suites are still occupied by ex-parliamentarians. The Enforcement Directorate of CDA on late Thursday evening wrote letters to Islamabad administration and Police to get their support to achieve the purpose.