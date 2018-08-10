Addict kills father for refusing money

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: An addict killed his father for refusing money to buy narcotics at Chak 392/JB on Thursday. Abdul Hameed, an addict, demanded money from his father Abdul Rashid to buy narcotics, but he refused. It infuriated Hameed and he allegedly shot his father dead. Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.
Comments