Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

REUTERS
August 10, 2018

Marie Curie voted the most influential woman in history

LONDON: Nobel prize-winning scientist Marie Curie was the most influential woman in history, Britain’s BBC found in a poll on Thursday, highlighting her role in curing cancer.

Readers of BBC History magazine ranked Polish-born Curie at the top of a list of 100 women who changed the world, for becoming the first person to win two Nobel Prizes and for her research into radioactivity â€“ a word that she coined.

“It’s so important that we highlight the work of great thinkers like Marie Curie,” Heenali Patel, a spokeswoman for the Fawcett Society, Britain’s leading women’s rights charity, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments. “It’s vital we celebrate the rich and varied histories they have left us - and use their stories to inspire future generations of women innovators.” The poll comes amid efforts to boost the representation of women in Britain and debate about the gender pay gap, as the country marks the centenary of women winning the vote.

The National Trust charity plans to double the number of statues of everyday women, as only about a sixth of Britain’s 925 public statues represent women. The US civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her seat on a bus for a white person, came second in the poll, followed by Emmeline Pankhurst, leader of the British suffragette movement, who helped women win the right to vote.

Female scientists featured prominently in the list, with the early computer programmer Ada Lovelace in fourth place, and British chemist Rosalind Franklin - who contributed to the understanding of DNA - coming fifth.

There are relatively few scientific role models for young girls to look up to, as only 13 percent of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce in Britain is female, the Fawcett Society said.

'I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon', Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak's Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan

