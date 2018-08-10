Fri August 10, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

PNCA summer art camp concludes

Islamabad : The June-August summer art camp for children organised by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts ended here.

The impressive concluding ceremony was attended by Director General of PNCA Syed Jamal Shah, who distributed certificates among the participants of the camp.

Art camp comprised of paintings, drawing, clay pottery, cartoon making /drawing, puppet making, photography, calligraphy classes etc.

Children presented national songs, speeches on environmental pollution and water scarcity. Director General, PNCA while addressing children and their parents said that the camp was organized to bring creativity among younger generation and to enhance their skills they already have.

"This would help them to decide which field they would choose in future."

He also said that art represents what we feel around us inculcating environmental sensitivity in youth which would result in a better environment.

Teachers of Art camp Azeem Iqbal, Nadia Raza, Naeem ur Rehman, Zahid Bashir, Zainab Bibi, Ameer Ahmed were also present on the occasion. Large number of children and their parents attended the concluding ceremony.

