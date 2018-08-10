90 traffic wardens promoted

LAHORE: On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, a session of department promotion board was held Thursday at Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Additional IG establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar for the promotion of traffic wardens.

According to the performance and seniority of the wardens, 90 traffic wardens have been approved for the promotion to the rank of senior traffic wardens. Among these wardens, 40 from Lahore, six from Gujranwala, nine from Multan, 17 from Faisalabad, and 23 wardens from Rawalpindi have been promoted. The department promotion board comprised of DIG establishment Muhammad Idrees, DIG traffic Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan and DIG Special branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh.

COURSE: The Punjab Emergency Service started 30th training on Accident and Emergency Response course for National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) to train Senior Patrolling Officers (SPOs) and Junior Patrolling Officers (JPOs) from all over Pakistan.

The staff of NH&MP is being trained by Rescue Master Trainers to provide timely first aid to victims of road incidents on highways and motorways and to train the trainers of NH&MP in the field of Accidents & Emergency Response.

Addressing the 30th course participants, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer said the commitment and professionalism of National Highways & Motorways Police is worth appreciating. He said the joint venture of NH&MP and Rescue 1122 was started on the directive of Inspector General NH&MP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for capacity building of NH&MP to provide an effective emergency response to accidents and emergencies occurring at Highways and Motorways.

These courses would definitely enhance the operational capacity of the field staff and instructors of NH&MP training schools.

The DG Rescue Punjab was briefed by Head of Community Safety & Information that 1119 participants of NH&MP from all over Pakistan have been trained in 29 training courses, out of which 35 were trained in Lahore, 170 in Jhelum, 78 in Sargodha, 130 in Gujranwala, 400 in Attock, 101 in Rahimyar Khan, 161 in Multan.