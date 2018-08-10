A narrow escape

A Jeddah-bound flight narrowly averted an accident after the plane’s tyres burst right before takeoff from the Lahore airport. According to reports, the flight that was carrying 395 pilgrims for Hajj was ready to take off for Jeddah from the Allama Iqbal International Airport but when the plane moved toward the runway, one of its tyres burst.

The pilot brought the plane to a halt. Luckily all passengers were safe. It is good to note that a major catastrophe was averted.

Tahir Rafique

Turbat