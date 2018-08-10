Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

AFP
August 10, 2018

Djokovic backs Davis Cup reforms

TORONTO: Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic says he is in favour of a bid to turn the Davis Cup tournament into a season-ending Grand Slam-level showdown, as it would ease scheduling woes for the players.

Currently, the Davis Cup is structured around a 16-nation World Group, contested over four weekends during the year. The remaining countries are then divided into three regional zones.The International Tennis Federation’s controversial revamp would see the Davis Cup morph into a World Cup of Tennis final featuring 18 countries — and address complaints that the heavy time commitment drives away the top players.

Djokovic gave his thumbs up.“I think that format needs to be changed. And I’m all in favour of that,” Djokovic said after beating Peter Polansky, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the third round of the ATP Toronto Masters on Wednesday.

“You play one year, and then the next year you don’t play. It’s just the scheduling of this kind of format so far has been pretty bad.”The ITF has said the revamp would bring benefits across the tennis world in the form in increased prize money. It would also raise the hosting standards of the Davis Cup to a Grand Slam level, ITF chief David Haggerty told AFP.

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

