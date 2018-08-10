OLX to hold used cars auction on 12th

KARACHI: OLX, a leading used-car trading platform, is set to launch Pakistan’s first ‘used car live auction platform’, a statement said on Thursday.

The first auction has been scheduled to take place at the ‘OLX CarFirst Car Bazaar’ at the Expo Centre on August 12, 2018.

“We are proud to have PSO as our title sponsor, as well as other partners such as UBL Insurers Limited, Adamjee Insurance, and Suzuki Margalla Motors,” the statement added.

CarFirst Co-Founder and CEO Raja Murad Khan said, “We are pleased to announce a first of its kind event for used cars in Pakistan, in response to our customers and partner dealer’s popular demand. As a part of OLX and CarFirst’s commitment to revolutionise car trading, we are proud to share our latest innovation, ‘Used Cars Live Auction’, and are confident that it will add immense value and excitement to the car trading process.”

OLX Pakistan CEO Bilal Bajwa said, “OLX and CarFirst are revolutionising the way people buy and sell cars in Pakistan whether it is online or offline. A few months ago OLX announced a major investment in CarFirst and now we are proud to bring you Car Bazaar!”