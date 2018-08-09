CM orders foolproof security for I-Day

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed called on caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at his office on Wednesday and discussed law and order and steps taken for the protection of life and property of people. Security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and smooth flow of traffic on August 14 also came under discussion.

Dr Hasan Askari directed for foolproof security arrangements on Independence Day and added that special arrangements should be made for functions planned for August 14.

Police officials should remain in the field for reviewing security arrangements and security of sensitive areas should be given special attention, he added. He directed Independence Day meetings be monitored through CCTV cameras and made it clear that nothing is important than the protection of life and property of people. Foolproof security on Independence Day functions should be ensured at every cost. All possible steps should be made for the protection of life and property of the masses, he added.

Police, law enforcement agencies and administration should remain fully vigilant and implementation on comprehensive security plan should be ensured, he added.

The chief minister directed that special teams be constituted for stopping wheelie. Similarly, effective action should continue against criminals and anti-social elements across the province and every possible effort should be made to curb violators of law, he said and added that additional police staff should be deputed at sensitive areas and public places.

Special arrangements should be made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic at Murree and other historic and recreational places. A special traffic management plan should be devised so that the flow of traffic may not hamper at any place. Best traffic management measures should be taken for Lahore, Murree and other mega cities, he added. Steps should be given final shape after comprehensive planning to keep smooth flow of traffic on August 14 in Murree. Steps should also be made for alternate routes and additional parking arrangements so people may not face any difficulty, the CM said. Shaukat Javed apprised the chief minister about law and order and security arrangements planned for the Independence Day. Meanwhile, Shaukat Javed has said police reforms are indispensable for better policing and protection of life of the citizens is the top priority of the Punjab government.

Registration of an FIR is the right of a complainant. Police should facilitate genuine complainants swiftly. In present general elections, police discharged their duties with such a dedication and discipline that it had no paradigm in past. Use of modern technology in crime fighting and training of police officers and officials on newest lines is necessary for police department, the minister said.

He said this during his visit to Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Other high police officers were also present on this occasion. IGP briefed the minister about Youm-e-Azadi, Eidul Azha and Muharram security plans. Shaukat Javed said Punjab police is professionally sound and excellent to meet all law and order challenges. He said efficiency of police force was quite evident from peaceful general elections.

Shoukat Javed showed his satisfaction over security arrangements for Youm-e-Azadi, Eidul Azha and Muharram. The IGP presented shield to the minister.