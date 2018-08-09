Bolt given as long as it takes at Aussie club

SYDNEY: Usain Bolt will be given as long as it takes to prove he deserves a playing contract, the Central Coast Mariners said Wednesday after the Australian club agreed to help the sprint king realise his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

The 31-year-old eight-time Olympic champion, who retired from athletics last year, is an avid Manchester United fan who has long wanted to play top-flight football.He has already tried out with teams in Germany, Norway and South Africa, to no avail.

Undeterred, the A-League club have agreed to see what he has to offer with the sprint legend set to arrive at their training ground in Gosford, 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of Sydney, later this month.

“It’s important to note that Usain Bolt comes to the Central Coast Mariners to train for an indefinite period. His training program will be structured to see if he can reach a level of playing that earns him a professional contract,” said Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp.

“This may take three weeks, this may take three months, this may take six months. This make take longer, who knows. Only time will tell. “It’s exciting to see what this will do for our region but the importance for us right now is to look after an athlete who’s coming to try and become a professional player.”

Bolt, who has agreed to live on the Central Coast, said he was thrilled to be given another chance to showcase his abilities ahead of the A-League season starting in October.“I am very excited about coming to Australia and would like to thank the owner and management of the Central Coast Mariners for giving me this opportunity,” said Bolt.