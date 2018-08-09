Afridi withdraws from CPL due to knee problem

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 in order to tend to a knee problem that first occurred during the Pakistan Super League, for which he will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

Afridi made the announcement through a tweet on Wednesday, expressing his disappointment at missing out on the “biggest part in sport”.All-rounder Imad Wasim will replace him at Jamaica Tallawahs.

After sustaining the injury while playing for Karachi Kings during the PSL, Afridi turned out for Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada league, besides captaining ICC World XI against West Indies in a T20 at Lord’s in July. Afridi’s only previous stint in the CPL was with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2015, during the tournament’s third season.

The latest edition of CPL 2018 will commence on August 8, with the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on St Lucia Stars at Port of Spain.Jamaica Tallawahs, led by Andre Russel, will play their first match on August 10, against Knight Riders in the same venue.