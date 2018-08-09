Blast from the past

As Imran Khan is preparing to become the most powerful and motivated PM of Pakistan after Quaid-e-Azam, everything seems to be moving ahead perfectly. However, some saner elements of society are concerned over how the PTI behaved during the past five years when PTI members wouldn’t shy away from using abusive language and cursing state institutions – including parliament. Right after the 2013 elections, the party kept Islamabad paralysed for more than 100 days. PTI workers are also guilty of attacking parliament, PTV and Geo offices, and stopping judges of superior judiciary from reaching their offices. The PTI also indulged itself in hurling baseless accusations at the politicians who belong to rival parties. It opposed the projects like the Metro Bus Service and the Orange Line Metro Train, but later started the same projects in KP.

In light of this, why would the opposition lend support to the PTI government? The PTI’s actions combined with the Panama Papers case finally led to Nawaz Sharif’s exit from politics. While Shahbaz Sharif is a good administrator, he failed to adopt his elder brother’s vigour. As a result, the whole affair was mismanaged to the advantage of the PTI. Now, the PPP’s Asif Zardari is on the back foot..There is no question of smooth sailing for the next government, because it has to reap what it sowed.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi