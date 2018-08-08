Narcotics destroyed in Kohat

KOHAT: The Customs officials on Tuesday burnt illegal chemicals and narcotics which had been seized during actions in various areas in the district, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Customs Department, Kohat Range, Deputy Collector, Tahir Iqbal said the Customs officials had seized nine drums of illegal chemicals and ‘gutka’ in actions against the criminals in various areas during the current year.

He said the officials had also arrested nine outlaws who were now undergoing punishment.

The Customs Department had launched the crackdown against the outlaws who were involved in drug-trafficking and illegal explosive trafficking, the official added. Officials of the district administration and the police were present on the occasion.