Engineers’ body candidate vows to solve community problems

PESHAWAR: Engr Syed Abdul Qadir Shah, a candidate for the position of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) chairman, has said the PEC will provide a road map to the government to secure and protect sweet water reservoirs.

Addressing a gathering of the engineers in connection with the election campaign for the engineers body here, he questioned the idea floated by a rival candidate who had claimed that if entrusted the responsibility, the PEC would generate own resources to construct Bhasha Dam. He said such claims should not be made by the candidate for this responsible slot as PEC was neither mandated nor had the resources and infrastructure to build a dam.

Syed Qadir Shah requested the engineers to elect competent panel which had the experience and capacity to run this prestigious engineering regulatory body.

The joint candidate for chairmanship of the Pakistan Engineer Alliances, Pakistan Engineering Forum and Engineers Alliance KP panel, Syed Abdul Qadir Shah stated that he would ensure the creation of jobs by enhancing the posts for engineers according to the volume of the project.

He said he would provide share to the young and female engineers in the governing body and ensure the continuity of the internship programme.

Syed Qadir Shah said he would try to ensure a proper service structure to engineers if he was elected for the next term. He said his experienced team selected from all the discipline and shades of engineering profession would ensure implementation of the PEC Act in letter and spirit.

The candidate said his panel would go beyond the mandate to resolve the issues of engineers.