Rangers officials injured

Two Rangers soldiers were injured in a road traffic accident on Khayaban-e-Qasim in Defence on Tuesday. District South SSP Omer Shahid Hamid said Sahil police station received information of an accident and immediately rushed to the site.

They found a jeep rammed into a police mobile in which two Rangers soldiers were lying severely injured. They were shifted to JPMC and later PNS Shifa where their condition was said to be critical.

The SSP further said that they arrested the driver of the jeep, a 16-year-old resident of Federal B Area. Police impounded his vehicle and shifted him to the police station for interrogation.

Officials also contacted his family who told them that he had taken the vehicle out late Monday night when they were asleep and gone with his friends to Sea View. An FIR has been registered against the suspect and further investigation is underway.