Ecotourism to be developed

KARACHI: Thar Foundation has entered into an agreement with the Hashoo Foundation to develop and promote ecotourism in the area, a statement said on Tuesday.

Both the social arms of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Hashoo Group have identified the Gorano Reservoir, the natural 'reservoir' where the company discharged the effluent underground water, as the top ecotourism destination in Thar, it added.

The reservoir is situated in Taulka Islamkot of district Tharparkar some 30km away from Islamkot Town.

It is built by SECMC in the middle of huge sand dunes valley and consists of 1,500 acres of land, the statement said.

The reservoir receives thousands of migratory birds every year and, now, different species of fishes. The company has also built a public park at the top site of the reservoir.