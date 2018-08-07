Tue August 07, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

AKFP establishes orphan centre

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) with cooperation of a welfare organisation of Turkey has established ‘Agosh’ Al-Khidmat Orphan Centre in a Turkish city located at border with Syria.

President AKFP Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, National Director AKFP Shakir Siddiqui, First Secretary at Pakistan Embassy Tahir Muhammad and notable attended the opening ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the AKFP President said that 50 orphan children from Syria would be brought up at the ‘Agosh’ centre while another 200 orphan Syrian children would be provided best educational facilities. “ According to a report of Unicef, around six million Syrian children have been affected due to war situation in their country,” he said.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation would continue its welfare activities regarding provision of food, shelter and health facilities to Syrian people. He also appreciated the Turkish Government for taking up responsibilities of supporting 0.8 million Syrian children saying other Muslim countries should follow the precedence.

