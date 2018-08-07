ICCI asks CDA to complete construction of food street

Islamabad: Business community of federal capital on Monday urged Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the construction of food street in Sitara Market that would give boost to business activities in the area.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed in a statement said that civic body had approved and started the construction of a food street in G-7 Markaz, Sitara Market, but due to some unknown reasons, its work was stopped which was unfortunate, said a press release issued here.

Talking to a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-7 Markaz, Sitara Market Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Syed Altaf Shah, Amir Waheed said that the newly elected government had assured to promulgate new rent control act in Islamabad within 100 days of its tenure and hoped that it will resolve this long standing issue of the traders.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that the consecutive second election of current office bearers of TWA Sitara Market reflected that they were delivering up to the satisfaction of their constituents.

They assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with TWA Sitara Market in resolving key issues of traders of the area. Speaking at the occasion, Syed Altaf Shah President Traders Welfare Association, Sitara Market, Islamabad said that there was a dire need of construction of interlink roads in their market for easy access to customers and stressed upon CDA to focus on this issue.

They said CDA had agreed for flowers market in G-7 Markaz and urged the civic body to develop the said market in the area to meet the needs of people. They said that a filtration plant was available in the market, but was not working, urging to make it functional so that traders and people of the area could avail clean drinking water.

They said due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, rent disputes of traders were on the rise and emphasized upon the government to arrange early passage of amended bill of rent control act from the parliament so that this longstanding issue of the traders could be resolved once for all.