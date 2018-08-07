Tue August 07, 2018
Business

August 7, 2018

Telenor widens scope of Velocity

ISLAMABAD: To support budding Pakistani startups on a larger scale, Telenor has widened the scope of its flagship ‘Velocity’ accelerator by partnering with incubation centres and other accelerators across the country, a statement said on Monday.

Telenor Velocity is Pakistan’s first telco-led accelerator that helps promising startups overcome the barriers holding their business back and work closely to identify steps they need to take to achieve rapid and sustainable growth, it added.

Through the Velocity Partnership Program, the country’s top incubators, accelerators, investors and co-working places can partner with Velocity and gain access to a comprehensive suite of services and tools that can prove pivotal to the growth and sustainability of their startups.

NIC Peshawar, NIC Karachi, Plan X, Plan9, NSPIRE, 10xC, GIKI and Daftarkhwan had already joined the Velocity Partnership Program with their startups gaining access to the Velocity Suite, it added.

