Malala condemns torching of girls schools

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has condemned the torching of girls schools in Diamer by the extremists and called for their rebuilding.

According to Daily Mail, Malala, who was shot and injured by the Taliban in 2012 for promoting girls education, expressed her anger over the latest attack in a tweet, saying “extremists have shown what frightens them most — a girl with a book.”

“We must rebuild these schools immediately, get the students back into their classrooms and show the world that every girl and boy has the right to learn.”

It may be mentioned that at least 12 girls' schools were attacked in Chilas and Derel areas of Diamer, about 130 kilometers from Gilgit, late Thursday night.