ATC orders release of three cops on bail in Naqeebullah murder case

An anti-terrorism court issued orders for the release of three policemen accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model from South Waziristan who, along with three other citizens, was shot dead in a fake encounter in Malir in January this year, a Geo News report said.

The three granted bail are former Deputy Superintendent of Police Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, Sub-Inspector Yaseen and Head Constable Khizer Hayat.

One case has been lodged against Yaseen and Hayat each over the extrajudicial killing, and a trial has been under way against DSP Ahmed in three cases and he has obtained bail in all three cases.

The ATC has already granted bail to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the same case, directing him to submit bail bonds worth Rs1 million.

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, has been standing trial for reportedly killing 27-year-old Naqeebullah, and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. He is also facing charges of registering a fake FIR against Mehsud.

The deceased’s father had earlier expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC judge, and his counsel claimed repeatedly that the controversial police officer was awarded special treatment as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Mehsud’s family also lamented that Anwar never appeared in court in handcuffs. Anwar had been housed in his Malir residence since his arrest, which was declared a sub-jail by the authorities.

Perween Rahman case

An ATC hearing the Perween Rahman murder case rejected the bail plea of a co-accused, Imran Sawati, on Friday.

Sawati is alleged to have facilitated three other culprits in shooting dead Rahman, renowned social activist and the then director of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), in an attack near the Banaras flyover in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013. She was a vocal activist and had been working against land and water mafias in the city.

During Saturday’s proceedings, Salahuddin Panhwar, lawyer for the complainant, told the court that he and family members of the deceased were receiving threats. He said the apex court had already passed orders to provide security to the victim family, but no action was taken on the part of the authorities concerned.

After he strongly opposed giving bail to Sawati, the court rejected it and adjourned the hearing till August 10.

Two other men standing trial as co-accused in the murder case, Noor Muhammad and Ahsanuddin, have already been declared proclaimed offenders.

It was only after the Supreme Court of Pakistan took up the murder case that police sprang into action and arrested the accused. On October 31 last year, police had produced TTP member Amjad Hussain, who was said to be the prime accused in the Rahman murder case. Khan was arrested in Manghopir.