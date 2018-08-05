Stokes treble sees England to thrilling win over India

BIRMINGHAM: Ben Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, as England won the first Test by 31 runs in a thrilling finish at Edgbaston.

The all-rounder, who could miss next week’s second Test of a five-match series at Lord’s because of a court trial on a charge of affray starting Monday, took two wickets in an over including that of Kohli.

Stokes ended the match when he had Hardik Pandya (31) caught at first slip by Alastair Cook, with India bowled out for 162, having been set 194 to win.

Stokes finished with innings figures of four for 40 in 14.2 overs.

However, fellow England all-rounder Sam Curran was named man-of-the-match after starring with both bat and ball.

That England had a target of 194 to defend was largely down to the 20-year-old Curran’s 63, his maiden Test fifty in just his second match at this level rescuing the hosts from the depths of 87 for seven.

For England captain Joe Root there was the relief of seeing his side win the first Test of a series after a run of three straight defeats in campaign openers against Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

“I am thrilled, it was a fantastic team performance,” said Root. “I asked the guys to play with passion and show belief. If we did that, we would give ourselves a chance.”

Meanwhile Kohli urged India to remain “positive and fearless” during the rest of the series.

“It was a great game of cricket and I was glad to be involved in such a fantastic Test match,” said Kohli.

“We showed character at times but England were relentless in the areas they hit.”

Saturday’s play started with the match on a knife edge.

India were 110 for five — still 84 runs shy of victory — with England needing five wickets. Kohli was 43 not out and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik unbeaten on 18.

England knew they needed early strikes and James Anderson duly obliged when he had Karthik (20) caught low down by Dawid Malan at second slip off just the sixth ball of the day.

New batsman Pandya played several solid defensive shots before driving Stuart Broad down the ground for a textbook four.

Kohli then completed an 88-ball fifty when he glanced Anderson down to fine leg, the fourth four of his innings.

India were 141 for six, needing 53 more runs to win, when paceman Stokes had Kohli lbw for 51 with just his third ball of the day. Kohli reviewed but experienced Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar’s decision was upheld.

Three balls later, Stokes had Mohammed Shami caught behind for a duck and India were 141 for eight, with their hopes of just a seventh win in 58 Tests in England fading fast.

And when Sharma was lbw to leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s googly for 11, India had been reduced to 154 for nine and soon afterwards Pandya nicked Stokes to Cook.

Score Board

England won toss

England 1st Innings 287 all out (J Root 80; R Ashwin 4-62)

India 1st Innings 274 all out (V Kohli 149; SM Curran 4-74)

England 2nd Innings 180 all out (S M Curran 63; Sharma 5-51)

India 2nd Innings

M Vijay lbw b Broad 6

S Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13

K L Rahul c Bairstow b Stokes 13

*V Kohli lbw b Stokes 51

A M Rahane c Bairstow b Curran 2

R Ashwin c Bairstow b Anderson 13

†K D Karthik c Malan b Anderson 20

H H Pandya c Cook b Stokes 31

Mohammed Shami c Bairstow b Stokes 0

I Sharma lbw b Rashid 11

U T Yadav not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 1) 2

Total (all out, 54.2 overs) 162

Fall: 1-19, 2-22, 3-46, 4-63, 5-78, 6-112, 7-141, 8-141, 9-154, 10-162

Bowling: Anderson 16-2-50-2; Broad 14-2-43-2; Stokes 14.2-2-40-4; Curran 6-0-18-1; Rashid 4-1-9-1

Result: England won by 31 runs

Man of the Match: SM Curran (England)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand). TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)