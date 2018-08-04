Woman saved from committing suicide along with children

NOWSHERA: A rickshaw driver prevented a woman from committing suicide along with three children. The woman identified as Azra, daughter of Sakhawat Gul, told officials at the Nowshera Kalan Police Station that she was married to one Waseem.

She told the police Waseem divorced her three years back and she was running from pillar to post to feed her children Halima, 7, Huzaifa, 6, Bakhtiar, 5. She said her father was also a poor man. The woman said she took the rickshaw to jump into the Kabul River along with her three children to commit suicide. He said the woman was about to commit suicide when he started shouting to alert the nearby people.