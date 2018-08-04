Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

First aid on trains

Pakistan Railways should consider providing free first-aid services to passengers. Travel by train is time-consuming and often the journey takes more than 24 hours to reach the final destination.

However, no Pakistani train has any facility to help a passenger in case of emergency. At least for long routes, the railways should launch first-aid services to all passengers.

Iqra Anayat Ullah

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar