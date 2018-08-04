First aid on trains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Railways should consider providing free first-aid services to passengers. Travel by train is time-consuming and often the journey takes more than 24 hours to reach the final destination.
However, no Pakistani train has any facility to help a passenger in case of emergency. At least for long routes, the railways should launch first-aid services to all passengers.
Iqra Anayat Ullah
Karachi
