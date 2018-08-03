Pak-Nepal blind women’s cricket series in December

ISLAMABAD: The world’s second women blind cricket series will be played between Pakistan and Nepal in Pakistan in December.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said a 16-member national women’s team will be finalised in November to play a five-match Twenty20 series against their Nepalese counterpart.

“Phase-I of the women training camp was held in Abbottabad. Now we have asked for more players’ entries for the women’s team of which the last date is August 15,” he said.

He said the first women blind cricket series was being played between West Indies and England in West Indies.

“Pak-Nepal women series will be the second in the world,” he said. Nafees Ahmed, who coached the national men’s team to victory in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, is imparting training to the women players. “Phase-II of the camp will take place in Lahore in September,” he said.